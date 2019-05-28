|
|
Kestella, Daniel
1931 - 2019
Daniel Leon Kestella, 88 yrs, passed away Friday, May 24,2019 at OSU Hospice of Ohio. He was born in Columbus, Ohio March 27, 1931, to John and Janice Kestella. Preceded in death by his parents and half brother Joseph Kestella. Following his graduation from South High School he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951. He married Bonnie Saunders on July 26, 1955, in Indiana. He is survived by wife, Bonnie, the love of his life; and half brothers, Alex of Westerville, Lou (Tina) Kestella of Dublin; and half sister, Connie (Gene) Morrison of Michigan. Dan worked at Westinghouse until it closed, Cardinal Builders and Columbus Auto Auction. He attended Franklin University in evenings acquiring a bachelor degree. Dan will be missed by Baby Girl, his constant canine companion; many Florida snowbird friends from Rhode Island, Canada and Columbus and around Buckeye Lake. He completely gutted his house at Buckeye Lake on the water and rehabbed it into a lovely home. Dan and his wife hosted many friends on the deck, especially on holidays during summer, where he could captain his pontoon boat around the lake. He enjoyed talking with his many friends, had a good sense of humor, and never met a stranger. He also loved to work with stained glass. Friends received Thursday from 11am till 12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow. Burial Green Lawn Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Best Friends Veterinary Clinic, 275 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio 43065; , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, Ohio 43017 or . To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www. MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019