LaPenna, Daniel
1925 - 2020
Daniel LaPenna, age 95, died peacefully at home on November 29, 2020. Daniel was born May 29, 1925. Danny joined the Navy directly from Central High School in June 1943, assigned to the 113th Naval Construction Battalion (SeaBees). He trained at Camp Perry, Virginia; Davisville, Rhode Island; Camp Holliday, Mississippi; Camp Rousseau, Port Hueneme, California. He was shipped across the Pacific aboard the USS West Point February 1944. Performed duties overseas at Finschaven, New Guinea; Hollandia, New Guinea; Mindoro and Manila, Island of the Philippines, Guam. Shipped home aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Hornet. Daniel debarked at Seattle, Washington, November 1945, honorably discharged from service at Great Lake in Chicago, March 1946 as Petty Officer 2/C. Danny attended many years of 113th SeaBees reunions. Danny and his brothers worked many years together for John Blateri and Sons Stone Masons. He was a member of Amici D Oro Club, Abruzzi Club, SFI Lodge, Flytown Club, and Veterans Post 89. He was very active in and worked the Columbus Italian Festival for 39 years and was inducted in the Italian Festival Hall of Fame in 2006. Daniel is preceded in death by father Donato LaPenna and mother and step-father Virginia and John Blateri, sister Elia (Alfred) Coccia, father and mother-in-law Flaviano and Jennie (Coccia) Galilei, brothers and sisters-in-law Tony (Sofia Carfagna) Galilei, Jerry Galilei, Rose (Lou) DiPaolo, Connie (Bob) Beum, (Bill) Thomas, Carroll Miller, William Galilei, Virginia Galilei. Daniel is survived by loving wife of 69 years, Betty Jo (Galilei) LaPenna; daughters, Dianna (Steven) Williams, Julieanna (Frank) Hennebert, Tina (Craig) Ventresca; grandchildren, Danny (Nichole), Matthew (Kayte), Beth (Lawrence), Seth, Shane (Hannah), Cody (Sami), Caroline; 10 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brothers, John (Ilda) Blateri, Frank (Rita) Blateri; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou Miller, Frank "Gish" Galilei, Georgia Galilei. PLEASE NOTE: Due to Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West 5th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212. A Private Mass and burial to follow. A memorial funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint John the Baptist Italian Church renovation fund.