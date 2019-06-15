Home

Daniel Lee Hopper

Daniel Lee Hopper Obituary
Hopper, Daniel Lee
June 11, 2019 Daniel Lee Hopper, after a 10 year battle with ALS, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father. Always kind, helpful, and encouraging, Dan is survived by his son Jack (14) & wife, Rebecca (Kentosh). A Memorial Service & Celebration of Dan's life will be June 27, 2019 7-10pm, Mountview Church in Upper Arlington, and another in Medford, NJ July 27, 2019. Please consider a donation to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, in lieu of plants. We light another candle. We pray for peaceful hearts.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 16 to June 23, 2019
