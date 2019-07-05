|
|
McCloskey, Daniel
Daniel Lynn "Dan" McCloskey, age 73, a longtime resident of Sunbury, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home. He was born June 9, 1946 in Columbus, son of the late Joseph L. and Helen E. (Hardy) McCloskey. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Westerville High School. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard, he served as a security policeman in Korea with the 354th Pacific Air Forces during the Viet Nam conflict. Actively involved in Sunbury's VFW Post 8736 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3614, Dan served many leadership roles with these two groups over the years. He was currently a one-year Surgeon Trustee and two-year House Committee Chairman for the VFW Post. Dan is survived by daughter, Krista (Jack) Knuttila, Westerville; aunt, Monna "Jeannie" Hardy, Worthington; grandchildren, Jackson and Nina Knuttila; and several loved immediate family members. Friends may call Wednesday, July 10 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3 in Sunbury, where a Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow. Interment at Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the , 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 43017. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the McCloskey family. Special memories and condolences may be expressed to them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019