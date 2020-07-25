1/
Daniel Morbitzer
1960 - 2020
Daniel Joseph Morbitzer, 60, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 17, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the ninth of twelve children. Dan attended Bishop Ready H.S. with the class of 1978. He worked and retired after 40 years of service to ABC Gas Repair. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan. Dan was born on St. Patrick's Day and enjoyed the annual celebration in his honor. He most of all loved spending time with family, especially vacations and cookouts. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeannine (Wallace) Morbitzer; mother in law, Rena June Cave; brothers, John (Callahan) Morbitzer and Benjamin Morbitzer; and beloved Rottweiler, Princess Abby. Dan is survived by the love of his life of 42 years, Candy; children, Michelle (Jason) Dickson of Columbus, Monica (Greg) Roberts of Columbus, Jason (Judi) Morbitzer of Hilliard, Julie Morbitzer of Galloway, and Lisa Morbitzer of Columbus; grandchildren, Anilyn, Dawson, and Madilyn Dickson, June Roberts, Jason and Tyler Morbitzer, Jack and Daniel Castle, Collin, Cameron, and Christian White, and Cayden and Cason Morey; siblings, Kathleen (Bradley) Martensen, James (Kathy) Morbitzer, Thomas (Michaeleen) Morbitzer, Christine (Mark) Lucas, Patricia (Michael) Purcell, Nancy Gross, Carol (Robert) Cook, Timothy Morbitzer (Giancarlo Miranda), and Steven (Teresa) Morbitzer; niece and birthday buddy, Georgia McCoy; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at New Beginnings Assembly of God, 492 Williams Rd, Columbus, OH 43207. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
New Beginnings Assembly of God
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Beginnings Assembly of God
JUL
27
Funeral service
07:00 PM
New Beginnings Assembly of God,
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
July 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Mark Lucas
