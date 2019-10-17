Home

Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Lawn Cemetery
1000 Greenlawn Ave.
Daniel Morris


1948 - 2019
Daniel Morris Obituary
Morris, Daniel
Daniel D. Morris, age 71, passed away October 16, 2019 at his home. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Retired from Superior Electric, and member of IBEW Local 683. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, who is now in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior. Preceded in death by father Daniel G. Morris, mother Mildred V. (Blair) Morris, and sister Diane L. Morris. Survived by wife, Diana Morris; daughter, Julie (CJ) Fisher; son, Jeffrey (Shannon) Morris; granddaughter, Sabreena Fisher; brother, Jack (Veronica Wolfe) Balogh; two nieces, two nephews, and a cousin; and many friends. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon. Oct. 21 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave. Funeral service with Military Honors and interment 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 25 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. Kristin Santiago officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
