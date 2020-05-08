Overly, Daniel

Daniel Lee Overly, age 87, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. He was born May 23, 1932 in Junction City, Ohio, a son of the late Delbert Otho and Wyona Muriel Clouse Overly. He was united in marriage January 5, 1952 to his wife, Myrtle Marie Evans Overly, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Daniel Timothy (Chris Hunter) Overly of Delaware, Ohio, Cathy Ellen (Tom Windmuller) Overly of Signy, Switzerland, and Amy Colleen (Scott Tweedy) Summers of Bellevue, Washington; two grandchildren, Jonathan David Windmuller of Signy, Switzerland and Grace Marie Tweedy of Bellevue, Washington; two brothers, Donald Roger Overly of Beaver, Ohio and Michael Blaine (Karen) Overly of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and a host of very special extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Robert Otho Overly and James Patrick Overly. As a young teenager, Daniel worked for Frank Adams at the Adams Dry Goods General Store in Beaver, Ohio, and graduated salutatorian of his class from Beaver High School in 1950. He attended The Ohio State University, as well as Capital University, and went on to work as an insurance agent for the Equitable Life & Health Insurance Company, later becoming an independent insurance broker. He was a long-time member and very active in the Eastview United Methodist Church in Whitehall, Ohio, and was active in the local Kiwanis Club and Reynoldsburg Masonic Lodge #340. He was also a talented mechanic who loved repairing things for people, from cars and bikes to clocks and televisions. Daniel was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War, and was a devoted husband and father. A private funeral will be held immediately, and a larger memorial service may be held later this year.



