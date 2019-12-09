|
|
Rankin, III, Dr. Daniel
1934 - 2019
Dr. Daniel Lee 'Doc' Rankin III, age 85, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed peacefully on December 9, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Lee Rankin, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (Doyle) Rankin. He is survived by his wife of 62 years and the love of his life, Nancy Ann (Koerner) Rankin; sister, Marynell Rankin; and brother, Dr. Patrick L. (Jean) Rankin; 6 children, Daniel Lee (Caroline) Rankin IV, Dr. Michael J. (Carol) Rankin, Peggy A. Rankin, Terry P. (Mary) Rankin, Dr. Thomas S. (Kathy) Rankin, Timothy S. (Maria) Rankin; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Doc attended Our Lady of Victory grade school (1949) and St. Charles Preparatory School (1953). He attended The Ohio State University and then graduated from the School of Dentistry (1959). Veteran U.S. Navy. Practiced Dentistry in Hilliard, Ohio for 49 years. Doc and Nancy were members of St. Agatha Parish, during which Doc served as president of the Home School Association and was founder and president of the Booster Club. At St. Charles he was founder and first president of the Booster Club; served for 30+ years on the Advisory Board and was an Emeritus Member; and lifelong benefactor. He was honored to receive the Borromean Medal for Distinguished Service in 2004. He also served more than 20 years on the Board of Association for the Developmentally Disabled (ADD). Doc bought The Rankin Farm in Lancaster, OH in 1967 which is still in the family. His family, all things St. Charles and Ohio State Football are his passions. He was an avid follower of all his children, grandkids and great grandkids activities. His life-mission was simply to serve. In honor of Doc, donations can be made to "The Dr. Daniel L. Rankin Endowment Fund" at St. Charles, or St. Agatha Catholic Church in Upper Arlington, OH. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Agatha Church, 1880 Northam Rd. Burial to follow with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019