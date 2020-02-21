The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1582 Ferris Rd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1582 Ferris Rd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Daniel Roberts Sr.


1946 - 2020
Daniel Roberts Sr. Obituary
Roberts, Sr., Daniel
1946 - 2020
Daniel J. Roberts, Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on August 8, 1946 in Alexandria, LA to the late John J. and Irene (Lemelle) Roberts. Daniel attended elementary and high school at St. James Catholic School in Alexandria. He was a long time member of St Matthias Catholic Church in Columbus where he enjoyed volunteering his time and efforts. He also spent time fishing and solving word find puzzles. Daniel was employed by Anheuser Busch for 34 years before he retired in 2007. He will be remembered as a loving husband, role model to his grandchildren and as a fantastic and dedicated father who was a strong leader for his family and a stern disciplinarian to his sons and grandchildren, while being the kindest BIG man you will ever meet. He was always a true and loyal friend who was generous with anything he possessed. He enjoyed using jokes and comedic relief for any given situation. Danny's family and friends will miss his company, laugh, strong voice and kind heart. He is preceded by parents and sister Greta Brisco. Danny is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diann (Metoyer) Roberts; sons, Daniel J. Roberts, Jr. (lil Danny) and Derrick Michael Roberts (Mikey); grandchildren, Devin M. Roberts, Caleb J. Roberts, Carmen R. Roberts and Jakobe M. Roberts; sisters, Joann LaBomme, Rita Thurman and Lucy Rachel. He is also survived by multiple cousins; 7 nieces and 13 nephews. Special Thanks to Dr. Daniel Melaragno, DaVita Dialysis Centers, Riverside Ohio Health Department, New Albany Skilled Nursing and Wesley Glen Rehabilitation Centers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am Tuesday, February 25 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus with a viewing prior to service from 9-10am. In lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to The for Kidney Disease Research and/or St. Matthias Catholic Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Remember
