|
|
Scott, Daniel
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Daniel Travis "Dan" Scott, loving husband and devoted father of two passed away at the age of 55 unexpectedly. He was born February 20, 1964 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Donald and Charlene (Barnett) Scott. Dan grew up with his brother Donald, in a loving home where his father and mother spared no expense to make sure everyone felt welcome, Dan would go on to always do that has he got older. On January 7, 1989 in Sunbury, Ohio he married the love of his life Joy Ellen Morit. Together they lovingly raised two daughters, Kirsten (Michael) and Kaitlyn (Paul), they survive, along with brother, Donald; several brother and sisters-in-law; mother-in-law Frances; and nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law Lori and Diane, and father-in-law Arthur. Dan had an undying passion and respect for all things outdoors. Often you'd find him spending his free time fishing on his boat at alum creek, going on motorcycle rides, or even just stopping at park to admire nature. Dan also had a great love for all things family, he made countless family dinners, hosted holidays, and constantly made every single persons day he encountered genuinely better. Always encouraging people to have their "Best Day Ever!" A Celebration of Dan's life will take place Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 11am-3pm on Friday, October 25. 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards Friends of Metro Parks, 1069 W. Main Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019