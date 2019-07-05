|
|
Shimp, Daniel
Daniel Willman Shimp, resident of Mt. Aloysius, New Lexington, OH. Born April 4, 1959. Died July 3, 2019. Predeceased in death by father William B Shimp, brother Martin, sister-in-law Carolyn, grandparents Grace and "Cub" Willman, Frances and Bennett Shimp. He is survived by mother, Margaret (Peggy) Shimp; brothers, Bill, Andrew (Kim), Fred (Erika); stepmother, Helen, uncle Charles of Salt Lake City, Utah; and many nieces and nephews. Danny enjoyed living at "the Mount" with friends under the loving care of the staff. If not sitting at the piano his favorite activity was greeting visitors at the entrance. Highlight of his day was watching reruns of "Beverly Hillbillies". Private interment. Memorial Mass July 20, 10AM at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Rd., Columbus 43221. Father Daniel Ochs, celebrant. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service or at the light luncheon served after. Family would like to thank the consistently loving, caring, dedicated staff of Mt. Aloysius. If desired, donations may be sent to Mt Aloysius Foundation, PO Box 598, New Lexington, OH., to the "Hands Together" Haitian Ministry at St. Agatha Church, or to a . Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 KENNY RD. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 14 to July 17, 2019