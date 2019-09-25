|
Shirley, Daniel
1954 - 2019
Daniel Wayne Shirley, 65, of Canal Winchester, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 27, 1954 to the late John and Phyllis Shirley, Dan was a 1972 graduate of Northmont High School in Clayton, OH. He was inducted into Northmont's Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Dan earned his Bachelor's Degree from Capital University and his Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. Dan was a teacher and coach with Bloom Carroll Schools for 35 years. He coached wrestling, football, and track. Dan was a member and Past-President of the Canal Winchester Diamond Club. He will be remembered as the consummate outdoorsman, fisherman, and a huge Buckeye fan. Above all, he loved his family and cherished his time with them. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathy Shirley; sons, Christopher (Amanda) Shirley, Nicolas Shirley, and Jerod Shirley; beloved grandson, Jordan Shirley; siblings, Tom (Kathy) Shirley, Mike (Debbie) Shirley, Gayle (Kenneth) Morales, Sharon Buttram, Miriam (David) Auten, and Richard Shirley; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, September 30 at Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 Market St., Lithopolis, OH 43136, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhom.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019