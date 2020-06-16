Daniel Slane

Slane, Daniel
Daniel "Dan" M. Slane, of Columbus, Ohio and Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2020. Dan was born in Yonkers, New York. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate Degree from The Ohio State University and a Master of Law in International Law from the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Dan spent his life devoted to working in both the public and private sector. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army and worked in Washington D.C., as a case officer for the C.I.A. Dan returned to Columbus to start his legal career where he eventually became a partner at Grieser, Schafer, Blumenstiel & Slane Co., L.P.A. During this time, Dan also worked for President Ford as a staff assistant and advance man for the President. After practicing law for twenty-years, he switched careers and co-found The Slane Company, which was a multi-state commercial development company that also had varied interests in other businesses. For the last few years, Dan devoted his efforts to developing a nonpartisan plan to fix the country's infrastructure. Dan was also the CEO for Texas Back in Business, a federally funded Hurricane Harvey Relief Program for Texas small businesses. Throughout Dan's career, he served on various boards and commissions including the appointment by the Governor to be a member and eventually the Chairman of The Ohio State University Board of Trustees; the appointment by House Minority leader John Boehner and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to be a Commissioner on the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission; and since 1991 Dan has served on the Board of Directors ultimately becoming the Chairman for the Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing ("OCCH"), a corporation that has developed close to a billion dollars of government subsidized housing projects. Dan is survived by his loving family, including his daughter, Julie (Frederick Pretorius); grandson, Rory Pretorius; his three brothers, Bob Slane, Charles Slane, and Larry (Lynn) Slane; along with a long list of other family members, and great friends. He was predeceased by his parents Helen and Donald Slane. Ohio State football games will not be the same without him cheering on his beloved Buckeyes. In lieu of flowers and to honor Dan's memory, please consider making a donation in his name to one of the following organizations: Community Properties Impact Corporation, and affiliate of OCCH: https://columbusfoundation.org/the-giving-store/nonprofit-directory-listing/CPOImpact/6011 Gifts will be used to fund programs that help families move out of poverty and affordable housing and into greater economic prosperity; or The Ohio State Fund for Scholarships (Fund Number: 314845). This scholarship fund is used by OSU Student Financial Aid to support students in any area. Memories can be share and condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.