Smith, Daniel
Daniel Joseph Smith, age 76, peacefully transcended the bonds of Alzheimer's Disease on February 6, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff at Crown Pointe Care Center and Bella Care Hospice. Dan graduated from Linden McKinley High School (1961) and Franklin University. He served in the US Navy and was a member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 189. He was dedicated to his family and to serving those less fortunate. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanette Diane; children, Heather Ridinger and Sean Smith; grandchildren, Eva Knox (Zachary) and Kristal Ridinger (Angie); and great-grandson, Gideon Knox. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's name to: Pilot Dogs Inc., Earl and Jean Bruce Alzheimers Research Fund, or Bella Care Hospice. Complete obituary and online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020