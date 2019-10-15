The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Daniel Stein


1974 - 2019
Daniel Stein Obituary
Stein, Daniel
1974 - 2019
Daniel Stein was born on March 27, 1974 and died, after a lengthy battle with cancer, on October 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his mother, Carol Schohan-Stein; father, Robert Stein; step-mother, Tina Stein; and brother, David Stein. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
