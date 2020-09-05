1/
Daniel Tice
1951 - 2020
Daniel Cameron Tice, born June 26, 1951, died Friday August 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane F. and Edward P. Tice Jr. He is survived by his sisters Patty Offenberg (John) of Bexley, Kathy Phillips of Greensboro, NC. and special friend, Jan Caddell of Columbus. He attended the Columbus Academy, graduated from the Elgin Academy, Elgin, IL, attended Bradley University and CCAD. Dan had a wide variety of friends and pursuits. His humor, friendships, athleticism, and free nature allowed Dan's artistic eye and joy for life to shine no matter what career path he was on at the time. He was owner of Cameron and Hyde in the Short North and an accomplished framer of fine art. All who knew Dan enjoyed his keen sense of humor, love of golf, loyal friendship and devotion to his "canine children". Dan found support and friendship in AA , and Serenity Street. He had an abiding faith in the teachings of Jesus Christ. Dan was the "cool uncle". He will be greatly missed by all, including one niece, four nephews and their respective families. In lieu of flowers, Dan asked donations be made to Serenity Street Foundation with the mission of helping men in recovery. Serenitystreet.org or to Canine Companions cci.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
