Daniel W. Crabtree
1954 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Daniel "Danny" William Crabtree on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Danny was born on May 14, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. Danny graduated from Northland High School in 1972 and worked on the Railroad for 40 years. He retired in 2014 from Norfolk Southern as a Mechanical Supervisor/Working Gang Leader, where he made many lifelong friends and is remembered for his great sense of humor. A loving father of Daniel II (Rachel), Joseph (Megan), Casey, and Adam (Jean) Crabtree. Proud grandfather of Blake, Grace, Katie, Will, Audrey, Michaela and Vincent. Brother to Mike, Mark (Jennifer), John (Mindy) Crabtree, many nieces and nephews, aunt Virginia Kerin and several cousins. Preceded in death by mother Katherine (Kerin) Crabtree, father William Crabtree, and sister-in-law Kay Crabtree. He was a strong patriarch, a fighter, a great friend, generous, funny, and always there to help. He loved sports, especially Buckeye football, sitting in the sun, working on his yard, garden, deck, garage, and basement. He loved movies and music, spontaneous hat parties, making up games for his grandkids, giving them snacks and keeping them safe. His favorite times were just being outside on a nice day in the sun listening to music and hanging with family, especially his grandson Blake who was his best buddy. His spirit will live on through his family and everything he taught us. Thanks to many neighbors and friends who checked in on the "garage guy" / "tan man". "It smells like updog." To respect his wishes, there will not be a funeral.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
