McCalla, Daniel W.
1940 - 2020
Daniel W. McCalla, age 79, of Westerville, OH, October 17, 2020. Retired from Bureau of Real Estate, State of Ohio. Graduate of Westerville High School, class of 1958. Survived by his daughters, Kelly McCalla (Beau Rymers) and Tracy McCalla; grandchildren, Danielle and Derek, Nicole, Mackenzie (Sean) Tribble and Brooke; brother, Michael McCalla (George Ann); brother-in-law, Louis (Carol) Magistrale; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Kevin) Hendershot; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Rita. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. Please send condolences to morelandfuneralhome.com