Renouf, Daniel W.
1924 - 2020
Daniel Wade Renouf, age 95, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on July 19, 2020. A lifelong resident of Columbus, he was born on July 28, 1924 to parents Daniel W. and Opal E. (Wade) Renouf. The family will receive guests on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm, and again on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 am, with a funeral service to begin at 11:30 am. All services will be held at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N High St, Columbus, Ohio 43214. For full obit please visit shaw-davis.com