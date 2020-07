Weaston, Daniel1946 - 2020Daniel Q. Weaston, 73, passed on July 23rd, 2020. He was born in Westerville, Ohio on November 5, 1946. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a graduate of Otterbein University and Capital Law School, served as an attorney for the Adult Parole Authority, and served for over 30 years at Better Way Ministries. Dan's family will receive friends on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 2PM to 5PM at SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. All guests are required to wear masks. Please visit Schoedinger.com for full details.