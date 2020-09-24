Weizenecker, Daniel
1960 - 2020
Daniel Bayard Weizenecker, age 60, of Plain City, Ohio, passed away in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born to the late Bayard and Jesse Weizenecker. He is survived by his wife and love of 18 years, Melissa Darling; stepson, Nicholas Darling; pets, and other family and friends. Dan graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's degree and worked at Cardinal Health for 18 years. He was known for his sense of humor and loved working with his hands on projects and renovations around the house. In addition, he and his wife loved renting cabins with Nicholas and friends in Hocking Hills and enjoyed fishing and hiking. His other interests included playing paintball with his buddies, skiing, golfing, model trains, reading, camping, and riding his Harley. However, what Dan most enjoyed was spending time with his family at home in the country. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please plant a memorial tree in his honor. The family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. There will only be a private service for family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share special memories and send condolences.