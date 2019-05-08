|
|
Yost, Daniel
Daniel R. Yost, 67, of Pataskala (formerly of Elyria, Ohio), passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at home on May 3rd. Dan is survived by his wife, Connie (Donavan); daughter, Jen (Joe Cheslik); granddaughter, Nora Cheslik; brothers, Larry (Nancy) of CA, Jeff, TX; and sister, Robin, OH; and many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Roberta Yost. Dan's life will continue to be celebrated through anatomical donation. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055 or , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019