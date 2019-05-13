|
|
Saunders, Danielle
1970 - 2019
Danielle Saunders, age 4. Sunrise December 10, 1970 and Sunset May 9, 2019. Lie-in-State 10am; Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The SAUNDERS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019