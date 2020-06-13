Danielle Sprengart Tirey
1973 - 2020
Danielle Sprengart Tirey, 46, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus Ohio. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a memorial service celebrating Danielle's life will be held at a later time. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view her complete obituary and to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDIGNER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
