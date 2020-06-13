Sprengart Tirey, Danielle
1973 - 2020
Danielle Sprengart Tirey, 46, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus Ohio. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a memorial service celebrating Danielle's life will be held at a later time. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view her complete obituary and to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDIGNER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
1973 - 2020
Danielle Sprengart Tirey, 46, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus Ohio. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a memorial service celebrating Danielle's life will be held at a later time. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view her complete obituary and to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDIGNER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.