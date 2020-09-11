1/1
Danna J. Baker
1938 - 2020
Danna J. Baker, 81, of Millersport, Ohio, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the loving care of her children and the caregivers of Home Instead. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin to John and Bernice (Brehm) Ryan on October 6, 1938. Danna earned her BA in Music with a minor in Math from the University of Illinois, where she met her husband, Bob. She loved traveling, bowling, crafts, kids, musical theater, boating, and swimming. Danna is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert J. Baker, Jr., her parents John and Bernice Ryan, her sister Kathleen, in-laws Bob and Katherine (Nicely) Baker, and sister-in-law Ann (Baker) Klatt. She is survived by her children, Bob Baker III, Kathleen Baker, John and Theresa (Valdez) Baker; her handsome grandsons, Ron (Erin) Gomez, Randall (Briana) Gomez, Joseph Gomez, Damon Baker, and Elijah Baker; her beautiful great grandchildren, Daizey, Ronin and Xavier; her sister, Suzanne (Brad) Nelson; her niece, Kati Nelson and nephew, Matt (Ayesha) Nelson. She loved all of her family, especially the Butler/Ryan clan, and her many friends including Ginnie Jensen, Jacquie Italiano, Karol Wright, Ann Sebenoler, Maryjo (Bob) Mayhan, and Brenda (Bob) Marshall. She was loved and supported by many at Christ the King School and Bishop Hartley High School. Danna ("Mom", "Ms.B.", "Mom B.") taught at Bishop Hartley for 25 years and loved the children as her own. She cared for many kids long after their school years ended. Danna and Bob provided a safe haven and resort for the children, friends and family alike. They both left an indelible mark on all those they touched. Danna was known for her infectious smile, beautiful laugh and wicked sense of humor. Calling hours will be held 1-4pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43232. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Monday, September 14 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43209. Interment will take place 3pm Wednesday, September 16 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 25 people in the room at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, Danna's family requests that guests bring a contribution of school supplies or make a donation supporting Breast Cancer or Alzheimer's research. All school supplies will be donated to Bishop Hartley High School in her memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
SEP
16
Interment
03:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
