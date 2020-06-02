Draper, Danny
1968 - 2020
Danny Ray Draper, age 51. Sunrise August 18, 1968 and Sunset May 26, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Hermon, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DRAPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1968 - 2020
Danny Ray Draper, age 51. Sunrise August 18, 1968 and Sunset May 26, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Hermon, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DRAPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.