George, Danny (Wilburn)
1929 - 2020
Danny (Wilburn) George was born in Columbus on August 10, 1929. He passed away in his home on October 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ethel (Brown); parents, Wilburn "Wib" and Therese George; big sister, Audrey Avansino; sister, Rita Beh; sons-in-law, John Garber, Gary Pace and Bill Horner. Danny is survived by three daughters, TL, Sam and Colleen; son, Steve. He has three grandchildren, Danielle, Kevin and Chelsea; three great-granddaughters, Kylie, Chloe and Nora. Danny is survived by his younger sister, Nancy and brother, Bob (Naomi). He was known as Uncle Danny, sometimes Uncle Boat, to many nieces and nephews. Danny joined the army during WWII, served in the Allied Occupation of Japan and turned 18 on the ship on his way home. Danny began learning the plumbing trade after his army service, developed his company George Plumbing, went on to become a plumbing inspector in Licking County, then the City of Columbus. Danny's version of retirement was to develop CODES which provided certification instructions for plumbers. Danny was a good man who loved selflessly, worked hard, with strong character and integrity, continued learning and teaching throughout his life. He could build or fix anything, even broken hearts. He not only took care of his family he was always willing to help anyone. Danny had a positive attitude his entire life which served him well especially in the last few months. His family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Please gather for his funeral liturgy at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 N. High St., Lewis Center, with entombment to follow in the Chapel Mausoleum. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation and funeral; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army or Honor Flight Columbus in his name. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
