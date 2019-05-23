|
Price, Danny
1948 - 2019
Danny L. Price, age 70, passed away at his home in Gahanna on May 20, 2019. He was born October 22, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to Robert Price and Betty Jean Price (Peck). Danny attended Gahanna schools and Columbus State University. He worked many years for Borden's and recently retired from Safelite Auto Glass. He served in the United States Army and is a Vietnam veteran. He was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. Danny is survived by brother, Robert Price, Robert's spouse, Susan; nieces, Renea Price and Lauren Brown and their children; and good friend, Carol Farris. Danny had many friends within the Brendon Park condominium complex where he lived and exercised. Remembrance of life gathering will be held Friday, May 31 from 6-8 PM at the Blendon Park Community Center, 4832 Blendon Park Dr. Ohio State fans, feel free to wear your Ohio State apparel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 28, 2019