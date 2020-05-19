Durham Jr., Danny R

1958 - 2020

Danny R. Durham Jr., age 62, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at The OSU Wexner Medical Center. He is survived by his mother, Bonnilee Paul; sisters, Deanna Nicholson, Dolores Penrod and Kelly Durham; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Danny R. Durham Sr., step-father Donley E. Paul, sister Debbie Chaffin, brother-in-law Mark Nicholson. Danny was an avid fan of the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. He loved to fish, cook and go to concerts. Visitation for Danny will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY, 3920 Broadway. A private service will be held for Danny. Burial will be at Grove City Cemetery. Contributions may be made to an animal shelter in Danny's name.



