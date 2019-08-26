|
|
Smith, Danny
Danny Wayne Smith, age 76, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born January 13, 1943 in Columbus to the late Emerson W. and Dorothy M. (Dush) Smith. Danny served in the U.S. Navy's 62nd Mobile Construction Battalion, the "Seabees," during the Vietnam Era. A plumber by trade, Danny retired in 2004 after a successful career of more than 35 years. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and a member of the "Outsiders" Car Club. Danny is survived by his loving wife, Pamela S. (Beckerat) Smith; daughters, Danielle (Joseph Wilson) Goble of Columbus and Heidi Taylor of Columbus; son, Dwayne (Nicole Smith) of Centerburg; grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Goble, Lexi Smith, Gage Smith, and Tucker Smith; great grandchildren, Matix Goble and Noah Smith; brother, Wayne (Leisa) Smith of Circleville; and sister, Susan Smith-Lockhart of West Jefferson. In addition to his father and mother, Danny was preceded in death by his birth mother Doris (Garee) Perry. Friends may call Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074, where services will follow on Thursday, August 29, at 11 a.m., with Celebrant Larry DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Trenton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The , .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019