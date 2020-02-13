|
|
Sullivan, Danny
Danny A. Sullivan, age 66, born July 8, 1953, died February 5, 2020. Danny is survived by his brother, Joseph; sister, Kathleen; foster sister, Kathy Maxwell; family friends and caregivers, Robert and Jennifer McGonigle and their family. Danny was a member of St. Patrick Church, Columbus, where he loved to usher especially at the Noon Mass. Danny was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11207. Danny is preceded in death by his parents John A. and Mary Louise Sullivan, and brothers Patrick and (John) Michael Sullivan. Danny's funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Patrick Church, 280 N. Grant Ave., where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Fr. Stephen Alcott, O.P., celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020