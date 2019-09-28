|
Parr, Danny Thomas
1952 - 2019
Danny Thomas Parr, age 67, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born June 2, 1952 in Covington, Kentucky. Danny is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Kathleen Parr. He is survived by sisters, Melissa Parr and Michelle (John) Silwonuk; nieces, Kendall and Caroline Silwonuk; and other loving relatives and friends. Private family service and interment will be held at Concord Cemetery. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019