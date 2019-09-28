Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Parr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Thomas Parr


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Thomas Parr Obituary
Parr, Danny Thomas
1952 - 2019
Danny Thomas Parr, age 67, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born June 2, 1952 in Covington, Kentucky. Danny is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Kathleen Parr. He is survived by sisters, Melissa Parr and Michelle (John) Silwonuk; nieces, Kendall and Caroline Silwonuk; and other loving relatives and friends. Private family service and interment will be held at Concord Cemetery. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now