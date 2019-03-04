|
|
LeVally, Dante
1954 - 2019
Dante F. LeVally fell asleep in death on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Dante was 64 years old, born August 8, 1954 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. He lived most of his life in Columbus, Ohio. Dante is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie and grandparents. Survived by his father, Jim LeVally; brother, Tony and sister, Sonya and their children. He is also survived by many friends who loved him dearly. Dante was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 19, 1973. He recognized the importance of helping others to know about the Bible's hope of a wonderful future by means of God's Messianic Kingdom. His favorite scripture was Hebrews 6:18. All of Dante's family and friends would like to thank Lee and Janet for welcoming Dante into their home for the past two years, providing the care, comfort and security he needed. A genuine reflection of Christ Jesus' words at John 13:35, "by this all will know that you are my disciples-if you have love among yourselves." A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1401 Brown Road in Columbus on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 4 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019