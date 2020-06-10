McCormick, Dante
2000 - 2020
Dante McCormick, age 19. Sunrise October 20, 2000 and Sunset May 28, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The McCORMICK Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
2000 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.