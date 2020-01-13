|
Harris, Daphne
1959 - 2020
Dr. Daphne A. Harris, 60. Sunrise December 11, 1959 and Sunset January 11, 2020. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020