Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Road
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Road
Daphne Harris


1959 - 2020
Daphne Harris Obituary
Harris, Daphne
1959 - 2020
Dr. Daphne A. Harris, 60. Sunrise December 11, 1959 and Sunset January 11, 2020. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HARRIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -