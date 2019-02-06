|
|
Carr, Dara
1946 - 2019
Dara Lynn Carr, age 72, of Pickerington, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Dara was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, daughter of the late Darwin and Blanche Kirksey. Dara graduated from Lamar University with a Bachelor's in Biology. She worked throughout her career as a Medical Technologist, retiring from Illinois State University. Dara was most passionate and proud of being highly active within the Bulldog community. She was a member of the Bulldog Club of America where she served as a director and counselor. She was also an AKC licensed Bulldog judge and earned the honor of judging the Championship at the 2017 National Bulldog Show. In addition, Dara co-owned with her husband Glen, Glendar Bulldogs, which proudly produced more than 50 home bred champions. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 32 years, Glen Carr; sons, Darren (Liszandra) Carlton and Adam Carlton; step-children, Randy Carr, Greg (Suzanne) Carr, Christy (Kevin) Pape, and John Carr; grandchildren, Michaela, Elijah, Jacob, and Elisabeth; step-grandchildren, Katie and Nicholas Carr and Aaron Wurdack; brother, Dale (Marianne) Kirksey; and many other extended family and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, February 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Family will receive friends from 2-5 P.M. Sunday and from 10 A.M. Monday until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bulldog Club of America Hall of Fame Gallery, c/o Carla Ehntholt, 5318 Texas St., Houston, Texas 77011. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019