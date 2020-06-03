Falleur, Darin
1963 - 2020
Darin Falleur, age 57, passed on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born February 15, 1963, in Columbus, OH, son of V Dawn Falleur and Jack D Falleur. He graduated from Fairborn (OH) Baker High School in 1981 and received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The Ohio State University in 1987. Darin was the managing partner for The Real Estate Book of Temecula (California), Executive Vice President of Best Alternative Technical Solutions, Inc., worked in the Franklin County Auditor's office and was a Financial Services Specialist for MAC Tools a Division of Stanley Black & Decker. Preceded in death by his father Jack Falleur, and his wife Beth Ann (Neeley) Falleur, Darin is survived by his fiance, Kathy Lang; his mother, Dawn Falleur; his brothers, Michael Falleur and Shane Falleur; his sister and brother-in-law, Heather (Falleur) Landers and John Landers; niece, Rachel Landers and her husband, Claudio Ferre; and his nephew, Jacob Landers; as well as many loving cousins. There will be a private burial, with a Celebration of Darin's Life to be held at a later date. Cherish his memory and let love live on. Do what he would want - open your eyes, love and go on. Darin is at peace now - golfing in Heaven, on the first tee with his Dad. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people contribute to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network through the Columbus area chapter's fundraiser, www.purplestride.org/columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
1963 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.