Edwards, Darius

2018 - 2020

Darius Dean Edwards, age 21 months, was carried home by the Angels on September 17, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. PRIVATE visitation 11AM and funeral service 12PM Thursday, September 24, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463).



