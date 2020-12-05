1/1
Darlene Anderson
1957 - 2020
Anderson, Darlene
1957 - 2020
Darlene Fay (Kerr) Anderson, 63, born in Columbus, Ohio on March 10, 1957, passed peacefully in Mount Vernon, Ohio on December 2, 2020. She was called to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior, with her devoted husband and loving daughter by her side; she was a loving wife, mother, and Mom-Mom. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Louise (Wilcox) Kerr, nephew Howie Kerr, her wonderful son Wesley Ryan Anderson, and father-in-law Joseph Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Gregory Anderson, daughter Ashley (Christopher) Neer, granddaughters Savannah, Madison, and Grace Neer, siblings Linda (Kerr) Walker, Bruce (Linda) Kerr, Kathy Kerr, her identical twin Debra Kerr, Mother-in-law Millie (Notter) Anderson, Brother-in-laws, Brad (Helena) Anderson, Randy (Melissa Kratzke) Anderson, Sister-in-law Lisa (Steve) Siders and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Darlene always wanted to make sure everyone knew she was the youngest of the 5 siblings and twin! The family wishes to thank Darlene's nurses that took much care for her over the last year, Seravea Mories and Audrey Vanbarriger of Knox County, Ohio. We also thank the nursing staff and Hospice at Knox Community Hospital, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center RAC and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Special thanks to David A. Hinkle MD, PhD, ABPN, Darlene's neurologist with Ohio Health at Riverside Hospital. Darlene was cherished by all who knew her. Her husband was devoted and gave her loving and tender care until the end of her struggle with a rare neurodegenerative disease, Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD). In lieu of flowers, a foundation has been established on Darlene's behalf to help others affected and support research of neurodegenerative diseases. Family and friends can make checks payable to "The Darlene F. Anderson Foundation Inc.," PO Box 635, Johnstown, Ohio 43031. John Hicks CPA treasurer, or by Venmo at @dfafoundation. A celebration of Darlene's life will happen at an appropriate time in the future. Care entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave messages and memories for Darlene's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
