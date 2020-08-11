Arnold, Darlene
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darlene Arnold on Monday, August 10, 2020. She went peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Darlene was born on May 8, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, attended Pleasant View High School and worked for White Castle for 35 years. She was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed being outside on her beautiful property with her dogs Jeffrey and Dolly, her horses and cats. Darlene loved talking about the Bible, listening to her old records and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Philip Arnold, who passed in 2018. Darlene is survived by her children, Philip Arnold, II, Karla (Tom) Finkel and Darla (Murray) McNicholas; her grandchildren, Brittany (Stephan) Evans, Gary Liston, Corey and Natalie McNicholas; great-grandchildren, Chase and Alexis Evans; sisters, Beverly Long and Debbie Robinson; her very supportive niece, Helen (Rick) Laney; and her life-long friends, Judy Bowles and Bonnie and Lloyd Pruitt. Her memory will live on inside us all and she will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Family will receive friends from 4-6pm THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020 at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162, (614)-879-9222, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 6pm THURSDAY. Graveside burial service will be held 11am FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2020 at SUNSET CEMETERY, 6959 West Broad St., Galloway, OH 43119. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and guests are required to wear a facial covering at the funeral home and cemetery. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
to send condolences to the Arnold Family.