Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Darlene Bishop


1939 - 2019
Darlene Bishop Obituary
Bishop, Darlene
1939 - 2019
Darlene Bishop, age 80, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Darlene was born on July 31, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio to Forest and Hazel (Flint) Malone. She graduated from West High School in 1957. Darlene worked for over 20 years at Sears Distribution Center as an Executive Secretary. She was a member of Glenwood United Methodist Church, active in the Greystone Village Condo Association and Georgian Heights Baseball with her husband. Darlene delighted in gardening and traveling with her sisters. Preceded in death by her parents, husband James H. Bishop, siblings Linda Malone and Don Malone, and significant other John Davis. Survived by her children, Teresa (Dave) Keller, Tina Bishop (Tammy) and Trent Bishop (Stacey); grandchildren, Kristin, Jason, Ryan, Daryll, Taylor, Bradley and Sarah; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Joanne Shaftner, Sandy Jagerski; and sister-in-law, June Beard; many other family and friends. Family will receive visitors from 4-7 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with Reverend Leo Cunningham officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
