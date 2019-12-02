Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Shawnee Event Center,
8531 Route 56
Circleville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene (Borders) Castle


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene (Borders) Castle Obituary
Castle, Darlene (Borders)
1944 - 2019
Darlene (Borders) Castle, age 75, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Tom and Olive Burritt and brother Leo Burritt. Darlene is survived by her children, Carrie Thompson, Deanna (Borders) Smith, Tracy (Terry) Ledbetter; grandchildren, Zachary Borders, Kyra (Jay "Pete" Paul) Thompson, Danielle South, Aerin Ledbetter, Matthew Thompson, Hanna Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, John Borders, Jayden South, Zoie Borders, Ariyah South, Maelynn Paul and Maliah Paul; and her cats, Miss Kitty and Calie; as well many loving extended family and friends. She was a 4H group leader for Borders Busy Bees for many years. Darlene had a life long passion for sewing quilts, blankets and clothing for her family. She loved Christmas baking and spending time with her family. Friends and family may gather for a Memorial Celebration of Life Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3-8 pm at The Shawnee Event Center, 8531 Route 56, Circleville, OH 43113. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -