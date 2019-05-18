|
Fairbanks, Darlene
Darlene Fairbanks, age 86, of Pataskala, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Sage Park. Darlene was born April 7, 1933 to the late Walter and Mae (Mills) Mills in Inez, KY. She is survived by her children, Brett (Susan) Fairbanks, Lisa Stemen; grandchildren, Chad (Lindsey) Stemen, Lindsey (Tim) Gerdel, Reece and Lane Kotaka; great-grandchildren, Parker and Clayton; and brother, John (Barb) Mills. Darlene is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Raymond Fairbanks. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. Darlene's funeral will follow on Thursday, at 1 PM with Brother Bob Blevins officiating. Entombment in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene's memory to the Ohio State University, Alzheimer's Disease Research, Fund #305835, www.giveto.osu.edu. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019