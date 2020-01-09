Home

Herman, Darlene
1935 - 2020
Darlene Herman, 84, of Mount Vernon, passed away at Brookdale of Mount Vernon on January 8, 2020. She was born to Raeford William and Carrie Lee Opal (Steele) Herman on March 11, 1935 in Kannapolis, NC. Darlene was a teacher of History and English at the Georgesville School. She was the Principal at The Buckeye Boys Ranch in Columbus until her retirement. She obtained her BA at Wake Forest University and her Masters at The Ohio State University. Darlene also worked at Madison's Clothing Store as a sales associate. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family will be having private services. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Herman family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
