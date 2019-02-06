Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Darlene Hughes


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Darlene Hughes Obituary
Hughes, Darlene
1950 - 2019
Darlene Hughes, age 69, of Columbus, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home in Vandalia. She was born January 6, 1950 in Jacksonville, Ohio, the daughter of James and Melba (Grimm) Brown. Dar was a retired real estate agent and the co-founder and owner of Senior Home Choice. Dar is survived by her son, Heath Hughes (Eduardo); beloved granddaughters, Melissa Hughes and Jessica Horner; brothers, Dave Brown and Kenneth Brown; several nieces and nephews; and her family-by-choice, Shannon White, Cassondra Silvers, Stevi and Debbie Cooper, and their families. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael W. Hughes, and a brother Roger Brown. Dar loved her dogs and riding horses. She was an avid traveler, especially to the beach and to other countries with her son. She had a competitive spirit when it came to playing cards, and loved a good night of karaoke and some margaritas at happy hour. Family and friends may call from 1-3 pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215, where a memorial service will be held 3 pm Saturday. Private interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may contribute to the , in her memory. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
