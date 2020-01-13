|
|
Owen, Darlene
Darlene Marie (Brennan) Owen, 72, passed away peacefully January 4, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East surrounded by her family. Darlene adored her family including her devoted husband of 51 years, three loving children and her precious grandchildren. Darlene lived to help others. She was a devout member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, serving as a eucharistic minister as well as serving on several committees. She volunteered at W.A.R.M. and visited the sick and those in need of comfort. Her warm, friendly personality made her an instant friend to all she met, and she had a smile and twinkling eyes that could light up a room. Darlene graduated from Mother of Sorrows High School near Chicago, then married and moved to Ohio with her family. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Otterbein College, then a Master's Degree from Mt. St. Joseph's in Cincinnati. Darlene taught kindergarten for 27 years in the Westerville school district and loved every minute of it. Darlene loved to swim, take walks on the beach, travel to places near and far, play euchre, eat lunch out with her friends, but mostly "Grandma Dar" loved to spoil her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy, father Edward and older brother Denny. Survivors include husband, Anthony; children, Anthony Joseph Owen (Allison), Christine Michele Zepfel (Robert), and William Joseph Owen (Donielle); and beloved grandchildren, Jack, Lyssa, Sophia, Brett, Ainsley, Haylie, Maren, plus one on the way in April; as well as brother, John Brennan (Karen); and sister, Maureen Rupert (David). Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday at St. John Neumann, 9633 E. State Route 37, Sunbury. Father Paul Noble, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, Darlene would love for you to donate to the Central Ohio Spina Bifida Alliance (COSBA), 7239 Upper Cambridge Way, Westerville, OH 43082, www.centralohiospinabifidaalliance.blogspot.com, The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339, www.bafound.org, or a Catholic . The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Darlene's family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020