Darlene Slane

Darlene (Estep) (Perkins) Slane, born in Columbus, Ohio on November 8, 1943 to Troy and Lillian (Hurles) Estep. Retired from Nationwide Children's Hospital after 48 years of dedicated service. Preceded in death by parents, brother Harrison Estep, sisters Donna Ball, Florence Gilmore and Mary Heslop. Survived by loving husband, Jack Slane; son, Gregory (Sherry) Perkins; daughter, Lynn (Ed) Reynolds; sister, Rosetta King; grandchildren, Adam Perkins (Kelsey) Kacee (Zachary) Hounestine, Kristin Cameron, McKenzie Cameron, Raygan Cameron, Howard Cameron IV; 3 step-children; 9 step grandchildren; and 3 step great grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Darlene loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed get-togethers with her families. She was a faithful member of Canaan Land FWB Church for several years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2020 between 5-8 pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, Ohio. Funeral service to be held at Canaan Land Freewill Baptist Church, 2777 Gantz Road, Grove City, Ohio, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 am. Shawn Beauchamp officiating. Interment will be arranged later by the family at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Canaan Land Church Building Fund at the address above. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
