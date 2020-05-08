Strait, Darlene
1928 - 2020
Darlene beat Alzheimer's and was victorious through Jesus Christ over that disease on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio on October 2, 1928. She moved to Gahanna, Ohio at a young age. She was a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School, Class of 1946. She was a resident of Pickerington for over 20 years, and a resident of Canal Winchester for over 40 years. She was a longtime realtor and member of the Columbus Board of Realtors (CBR) and past President of the Lancaster Board of Realtors (LBR). She began her career in that field in 1952, and was one of the first female members of the CBR. At the time of her retirement, she was the longest term member of the LBR. She won nearly every sales award available, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was a remarkable Realtor but an even better wife, mother, sister grandparent and friend. Darlene was a most wonderful and giving person. She always considered strangers as merely friends she didn't know. She may have won many sales awards throughout her career, but she always considered her greatest achievement as her family and friends. Her door was always open to all who hurt or were in need. Her faith in Jesus Christ was rock solid. She was an active member of Parkview Presbyterian Church in Reynoldsburg, for over 65 years and maintained precious friendships with many of it's members over the years. She was the wife to the only man she ever loved, Richard "Dick" Strait for over 70 years. A true love story. She is survived by her husband, Dick Strait; her sister, Sharon Franks (Gary); and her children, Karen, Keith (Kay) and Kevin (Lisa); grandchildren, Todd, Eric, Jennifer, and Steven Zeller, Laura Eakin, Bryan and Brad Strait, Cameron, Taylor, and Ethan Strait; and 4 great grandchildren. To say that she loved and was loved are inadequate words. We are all diminished by her absence. "Well done thou good and faithful servant. Well done". A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.