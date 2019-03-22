|
|
Mulpas, Darlene Sue
1954 - 2019
Darlene Sue Mulpas (Toohey), 64 of Barnesville, went to be with the Lord in her sleep on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 16, 1954 in Barnesville. She was a 1974 graduate of Brookhaven High School. She was a current member of Barnesville VFW #2792, and a previous member of Jacksonville VFW #9866 and Jacksonville Eagles #1034. She donated her time to the Ladies Auxiliary and various charity events. She enjoyed bowling, camping, bingo, gardening, baking, and cooking shows. She is survived by her 3 children, Daniel E. (Marie) Mulpas, Jr., of Zanesville, Darcie L. (Jeff) Lutz of Westerville, and Donalene E. (Phillip) Paynter of Westerville; 4 grandchildren, Hannah (Corey) McCord of Westerville, Brandon Lutz of Westerville, Heidi Paynter of Westerville, and Taylor Lutz of Westerville; 1 great-grandchild, Charlotte McCord of Westerville; 3 brothers, Fred (Joyce) Toohey of Barnesville, Tim (Donna) Toohey of Seneca Lake region, and Rodney Toohey of Port Wentworth, GA; 2 sisters, Marlene (Rodney) Warren of Caldwell and Christine Boles of Morgantown, WV ; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Daniel E. Mulpas, Sr. (9/29/1955 – 5/22/2016); her parents, Dale Toohey and Vera Warfield; her brother Steve Toohey; her sister Marcie Toohey; and many grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732 with Paul Gabriel officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. The family asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. A comforting message may be sent to Darlene's family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019