Darlene VanGelow Obituary
VanGelow, Darlene
1939 - 2019
Darlene J. VanGelow, 80, passed away on May 22, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mabel Reynolds, husband Andrew VanGelow, son Gregory VanGelow, 2nd husband James Anderson. Surviving family includes children, Bryant (Teresa) VanGelow, Darlene (Bill) Collins, sister, Carol Young and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 27, 2019
